UVA earns a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Virginia women's soccer has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wahoos will host Big South champion Radford in the opening round of the 64-team tournament. The winner will advance to face either Memphis or Washington State in the second round.

This is the 26th consecutive year the Cavaliers have been in the field for the NCAA Tournament -- the second-longest active streak in the country. UVA has advanced to at least the Round of 16 in each of the last 14 postseasons.

UVA earned an at-large spot in the bracket following a 16-1-3 performance this season, with that one loss coming against North Carolina, in double overtime of Sunday's ACC Championship. The Tar Heels, Florida State and Stanford earned the other three No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

The Wahoos spent the last two months ranked No. 1 in the national coaches poll, and finished the regular season fourth in the country in goals per game (2.90) and sixth nationally in goals allowed per game (0.381).