UVA officially adds highly regarded recruiting class

Seated at one of the tables on stage at Greensboro Day School in North Carolina on Thursday morning was basketball player Carson McCorkle.

McCorkle had been committed to play college basketball at Virginia since September of 2018, prior to his all-state junior season. By signing his National Letter of Intent and taking a UVA hat to his head, McCorkle made that commitment official on Thursday.

"It's a really big deal," McCorkle told WFMY following Thursday's Signing Day ceremony at Greensboro Day. "Getting a degree from Virginia is an unbelievable thing. So to have that, and to play for a coach like Tony Bennett and his program is going to be a great opportunity for me."

McCorkle is part of a three-player UVA recruiting class that is regarded as one of the top 10 classes in the country by both 247 Sports (No. 6) and Rivals (No.9). On Thursday afternoon, UVA officially announced the signing of all three players -- McCorkle, small forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and point guard Reece Beekman.

Ranked as the No. 39 player in the class of 2020 by both recruiting sites, the 6-7 Abdur-Rahim is the highest-rated recruit to sign with UVA since Kyle Guy in 2016. Abdur-Rahim averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior at Blair Academy in New Jersey last season, leading the school to a Prep A state championship and earning the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Abdur-Rahim committed to UVA this past July -- a few weeks after Beekman committed to the Cavaliers while in Charlottesville for the NBPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena in June. The 6-2 Beekman was a first-team all-state selection in Louisiana last season, after averaging a triple-double -- 21.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists -- for Scotlandville.

McCorkle, a 6-3 shooting guard, was an all-state selection in North Carolina after averaging 15.9 points and shooting 49 percent from beyond the 3-point line as a junior last season, and leading Greensboro Day to the NCISAA 3A state championship.

"Playing in the ACC has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. But really just to play college basketball in general," McCorkle said on Thursday. "So to really make it official today is awesome."