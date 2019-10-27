UVA puts up six goals to remain unbeaten

The top-ranked Virginia women's soccer team scored six goals from five different players to beat Boston College 6-1 and remain undefeated on the season.

The Cavaliers started the goal-scoring early with Meghan McCool laying out to tap in a Zoe Morse cross, which tied McCool for the ACC lead with teammate Diana Ordonez at 13 goals. In the closing minutes of the first half, Ashlynn Serepca added a second goal off the cross from Alissa Gorzak to make it 2-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Serepca added her second off an error from the Boston College goalie. That was followed quickly by Sydney Zandi tapping in her fourth goal of the season. The Eagles were able to get on the board in the 68th minute off a curling shot from Gaby Carreiro, which snapped the Wahoos seven-game shutout streak.

Virginia capped off the day with Courtney Petersen scoring her first goal of the season off an assist from Emma Dawson, who then turned around scored the first goal of her career.

The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season on Thursday night at Syracuse before the ACC tournament play begins.