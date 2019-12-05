UVA rides historic defense to NCAA Quarterfinals

Virginia men's soccer are back in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since winning the College Cup in 2014, but this year's defense is more reminiscent of another George Gelnovatch cup winning team.

Going into Friday night's quarterfinal final matchup against SMU, the Wahoos lead the country with just seven goals allowed on the season, including only two this postseason.

"For me that's the starting point," Gelnovatch said, "You can be a little bit hot, a little bit cold with your goalscoring, sometimes that can be a little bit streaky."

The seven goals allowed are currently the fewest in program history, just one fewer than the 2009 Cavaliers that allowed eight on their way to winning the College Cup. This year's team also leads the country with 15 shutouts, which Gelnovatch says is a product of the entire team.

"If your mentality all the time is to make sure you don't get scored on, which I think for us turning those dials up in the postseason," Gelnovatch said.

Since early November, the Wahoos have been playing for their season whether in the ACC or NCAA Tournaments and Gelnovatch thinks this team has the right mentality to continue things Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.

"It's been a month now since we've been playing knock out soccer if you include the ACC Tournament," Gelnovatch said, "I think you can see a hunger and desire in the guys that really, really want to win and really, really want to advance and compete for a championship."