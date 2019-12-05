UVA sits among worst scoring teams in country

Despite giving up a season-high 69 points Wednesday night at Purdue, Virginia can still lay claim to being the best defensive team in the country.

But at the other end of the floor, the Wahoos are at the other end of the Division I statistical rankings.

After putting up a season-low 40 points against the Boilermakers, UVA's scoring average dipped to 53.3 points per game. As of Thursday, that average ranks 347th out of 350 Division I teams in the country.

The Wahoos, ranked No. 5 in the country this week, are one of just three teams in the bottom 50 in Division I in scoring offense with a winning record. The three teams beneath UVA in those rankings -- Kennesaw State, UMES and Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- are a combined 1-23.

Wednesday was UVA's following a 7-0 start that's been buoyed by a defense that's giving up just 43.9 points per game. It was the program's largest margin of defeat since the Cavaliers' infamous 87-52 loss at Tennessee in December 2013, and the lowest point total for a UVA team since losing 65-39 to Florida in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

At Mackey Arena afterward, Tony Bennett sounded like a lot of the visiting coaches who have faced the Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena in recent seasons.

"I played here as a player, and coached here. And I understand the intensity of this place and the physicality, and we didn't match that," Bennett said. "And they played terrific."

Playing their second game without injured forward Braxton Key -- who ranks third on the team in scoring (10.3 ppg) and second in shooting percentage (48.0) -- Wednesday was the second straight game and fourth time in eight games this season that the Wahoos failed to hit the 50-point plateau.

It was also the fourth time Virginia failed to shoot 40 percent from the floor, and the fourth time they shot worse than 17 percent from beyond the 3-point line. For the season, UVA ranks at the bottom of the ACC -- and among the bottom 50 teams in the country -- in both field goal percentage (40.2) and 3-point shooting percentage (23.9).

UVA's 40 points were the fewest allowed by Purdue this season -- and those struggles offensively were made worse by the Boilermakers' performance with the ball. They shot 45.3 percent from the floor, the best shooting performance by a UVA opponent all season. Purdue was a season-best 13-of-25 (52.0 percent) from beyond the 3-point line, also the best performance against the Cavaliers.

The Boilermakers finished with a season-best 12 steals -- most by a UVA opponent this year -- and only turned the ball over seven times.

"Our defense, which is what we tried to hang our hat on when you're struggling to score, couldn't stop them inside, couldn't stop them outside. Couldn't keep them off the glass," Bennett said. "So those are usually, that's a recipe for disaster."