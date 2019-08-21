UVA to play at Team USA Fall Classic

The reigning NCAA champion in men's lacrosse will be competing at October's Team USA Fall Classic.

Virginia will play a pair of games at the three-day event in Maryland, against the senior national teams from both the United State and Canada. The Fall Classic will be played on October 18-20, coinciding with the annual induction weekend for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

UVA won the program's sixth NCAA men's lacrosse championship in May, capping a 17-3 season by defeating Yale 13-9 in the title game.

Maryland's NCAA championship women's lacrosse team will also face the national teams from the US and Canada at the Fall Classic. The event's full schedule has not yet been released.