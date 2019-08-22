UVA's Armstrong adds size, speed -- and new number

Brennan Armstrong looked like he belonged on the field at quarterback in the limited work he saw as a true freshman at Virginia last season.

If the lefty gets back on the field this fall, he'll look even more like a quarterback -- after trading in last year's jersey No. 98 for No. 10 this summer.

"Honestly, I'm going to miss it a little bit," Armstrong said of his No. 98 jersey. "It was a cool first-year number, but I'm glad to have a different number now. A more suitable number for a quarterback."

Armstrong appeared in four games as UVA's backup quarterback last year. Subbing for an injured Bryce Perkins, he led the Cavaliers on scoring drives against both Louisville and Georgia Tech, throwing his first college touchdown pass when Joe Reed broke a 56-yard catch-and-run against the Yellow Jackets. Thanks to the new redshirt rule instituted by the NCAA last season, Armstrong retained a potential fifth season of eligibility.

Armstrong has been practicing behind Perkins again in camp this summer. He says he's gained about five pounds of muscle, and can also feel an increase in his speed since last season. While he's still working to learn more about UVA's opponents this fall, Armstrong believes he'll again be ready if needed on the field.

"I have a lot more confidence now," Armstrong said. "Even with just like reading defenses, everything about my year two has just been better than the first year, which that's how it's supposed to be. But yeah, a lot more confidence comes with that."