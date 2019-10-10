UVA's Bryce Hall finds purpose through serving

Virginia's Bryce Hall has gone from a 2-star freshman on a two win team to an All-American on a Coastal Division contender, but there is a deeper motivation for the UVA captain.

"I want to be remembered as somebody who did more than win football games for this program," Hall said, "But was a person that the way they live their life and how they went about doing things was inspiring and encouraging to other people."

That motivation is how Hall found himself at The Point Church in Charlottesville on a Sunday, thanks to an offer from former teammate Andre Levrone during the lead up to the 2017 Military Bowl.

"It was kind of the first time I heard the word and that stuff being preached and I feel like it was speaking right to me," Hall said.

That experience eventually lead Bryce out of his comfort zone on the field and onto a stage in front of more than a thousand at The Point, using his football platform to serve his community.

"I found my niche in there and felt I could really connect," Hall said, who serves with high schoolers and in other areas at church, "Throughout that process it's really kind of helped me a lot and I would say that definitely help me be the leader I am today."

It is that same servant heart that has made Hall more than just a captain to his teammates, but a mentor in life.

"I'm kind of speechless when it comes to Bryce because when you look at him at 21-years-old and the strides he's made and the future he has for himself is where you want to be," junior free safety Joey Blount said, "Where you want your son to be."

"That's just who he is, he does everything the same way with diligence, he's very intentional with everything he does," junior cornerback and Hall's roommate Nick Grant said, "At this point it's not really a cognizant thought in his head, it's just what he does and what he likes to do is serve people."

For now Hall's NFL dreams can wait, so he can serve his team and the community around him.

"A lot of people have these ideas where you think oh I got to go out of my way and I've got to do something crazy miraculous thing," Hall said, "A lot of times you'll figure out what your purpose is when you're serving right where your feet are at."