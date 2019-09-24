UVA's Hall his own toughest critic

Bryce Hall could have been playing in the NFL this fall. Instead, the cornerback is back at Virginia for his senior season -- and back among the ACC leaders in pass break-ups.

"We're on the right track, and I'm absolutely where I'm supposed to be," said Hall, who was projected as a potential first- or second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but chose to remain at UVA for his final college season. "I don't have any regrets of whether I should have left early or not. I know for a fact this is where I'm supposed to be."

The 6-3 Hall led the country with 22 pass break-ups as a junior. This year, Hall's four break-ups through four games are tied for second in the ACC. But Hall is still looking for his first interception -- after picking off a pair of passes last year, and spending the off-season working to turn more break-ups into turnovers.

On Monday, Hall said he believes he could improve on getting to the football faster, and as a tackler. He has 15 tackles through four games, with three for a loss, including a sack at Pitt.

"I think I'm my biggest critic, and I expect a lot out of myself," Hall said. "So I'm working fiercely to just kind of improve each week, to look at myself, evaluate, see what it is, how I can improve and get better. And I know certainly I'm capable of playing at a higher level, I think."

Hall admitted this week that he's heard some smack-talk from opposing receivers about his NFL Draft stock -- though the senior said he took the jawing as good-natured, and a sign of respect.

The cornerback also still has the respect of his head coach, Bronco Mendenhall, who believes Hall's play has been key to the Cavaliers' best start in 15 years.

"I think what he hasn't changed is how consistent and how prepared, and his production. I think all that is continuing," Mendenhall said. "He'll most likely gain, or will measure his coming back, is how's our team doing. And so right now we're 4-0, and he's helping us play at a really high level."