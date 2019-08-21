UVA's Kuhn to be named Radford baseball coach

After 16 seasons as Brian O'Connor's pitching coach at Virginia, Karl Kuhn will be introduced on Thursday as the new head baseball coach at Radford.

Radford will make a "special announcement" at a 2:15 p.m. press conference on Thursday. Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS19 Sports that Kuhn will be introduced as the replacement for Joe Raccuia, who resigned last week after 12 years as baseball coach at his alma mater.

Kuhn and Kevin McMullan have been the two full-time members of the UVA coaching staff since O'Connor was hired as head coach in 2004. Kuhn was the pitching coach for all four of the Cavaliers' College World Series teams, including the 2015 national championship team.

UVA's 2.24 team ERA was best in the country in 2011. The pitching staff finished with a 2.23 ERA in 2014, which ranked second nationally and was the lowest at the school in four decades. UVA never had a staff ERA above 3.89 in Kuhn's first 12 years as pitching coach.

UVA pitchers have struggled since winning that 2015 NCAA title, finishing with a team ERA above 4.00 in each of the past four seasons. This year's staff ranked 121st nationally with a 4.68 ERA, as the Cavaliers missed the NCAA tournament for a second straight year after 14 straight postseason appearances.

With Kuhn as pitching coach, the Cavaliers also won six NCAA regionals and a pair of ACC tournament titles.

Raccuia was placed on administrative leave at Radford last Wednesday, and resigned from his position a day later. He won at least 25 games in 10 of his 12 seasons as head coach of the Highlanders, including a 30-27 performance this past spring. The Highlanders made the program's first two NCAA regional appearances under Raccuia, in 2015 and 2017.