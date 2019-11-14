UVA's Reed a Hornung Award finalist

Virginia's Joe Reed is one of four finalists for this year's Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile college football player in the country.

With 743 kick return yards and 530 yards receiving through 10 games, Reed enters this weekend as the only player in the country with more than 500 kick return yards and 500 receiving yards. Reed has a pair of kick return touchdowns on special teams -- extending his school record to five for his career -- and currently ranks second in the country with 35.4 yards per kick return.

As a receiver, Reed leads the UVA offense with 61 receptions and five touchdown catches. His 530 receiving yards rank third on the team.

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr., LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Wan'Dale Robinson of Nebraska are the other Hornung Award finalists. The winner will be announced on December 11, with fans eligible to vote once every 24 hours through December 8. Once that online poll closes, the fan vote will count as one of 18 votes toward determining the Hornung Award winner.