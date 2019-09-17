UVA's Soderlund earns preseason ITA No. 1

Carl Soderlund will begin his senior season at Virginia as the top-ranked singles player in the country.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its preseason Division I individual national rankings on Tuesday, with Soderlund at No. 1. He's the seventh UVA men's tennis player all-time to earn that ITA No. 1 singles ranking, and the first since Thai-Son Kwiatkowski in 2015.

Soderlund was a first-time ITA All-American last spring, and climbed as high as No. 3 in the ITA singles rankings after starting the season at No. 9. Soderlund also earned ACC player of the year honors after finishing the season with a 20-5 singles record.

UVA junior Gianni Ross (No. 103) and sophomore Ryan Goetz (No. 109) are also listed in the ITA preseason singles rankings.