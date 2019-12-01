Virginia advances to first NCAA Quarterfinals since 2014

(1) Virginia's dominant first-half display pushes the Wahoos into the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 with a 3-0 win over (14) St. John's.

Just two minutes into the game, the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead off the first corner of the game after freshman defender Andreas Ueland headed in the goal. Only 12 minutes later, another Daniel Steedman corner kick found Ueland for the freshman's second goal of the game to go up 2-0.

After Daryl Dike drew a penalty in the box, Joe Bell made it 3-0 Wahoos at the half with the penalty kick. It was the second time Virginia has scored three goals in one half.

The win brought the Cavaliers up to 19 wins for only the second time under Coach George Gelnovatch and the 10th time in program history.

The Wahoos will host (8) SMU on Friday, December 8th at Klöckner Stadium.