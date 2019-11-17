Virginia wins ACC title in comeback fashion

Virginia scored three second-half goals in a comeback win over Clemson 3-1 to claim their 16th ACC Championship on Sunday.

The Tigers got out to the early lead after on a James Brighton goal in the 18th minute, only the seventh goal allowed by the Wahoos' defense this season. The 1-0 deficit was also the first time Virginia had trailed since October 18th, going 540 minutes without falling behind.

The Cavaliers found the equalizer in the second-half when freshman Axel Gunnarsson scored his first career goal in the 65th minute. The go-ahead goal came in the 82nd minute when Daniel Steedman's corner connected with Cabrel Happi Kamseu for goal. Virginia put the game away two minutes later after Daryl Dike drew a penalty and captain Robin Afamefuna buried the ensuing penalty kick.

Defender Henry Kessler was named the ACC Tournament's Most Valuable Player with Bret Halsey, Happi Kamseu and Nathaniel Crofts also earning All-Tournament honors.

The Cavaliers will find out their NCAA Tournament seeding on Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.