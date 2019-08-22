Wagner entering College Baseball Hall of Fame

Miller School baseball coach Billy Wagner will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in November.

Wagner is part of the six-member class of 2019 that was announced on Thursday, and will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in early November.

Wagner went 17-3 with a 1.63 ERA in his three-year career at Division III Ferrum College. A first-team All-American in 1993, Wagner set the Division III record with 327 career strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. As a sophomore in 1992, the left-hander also set NCAA single-season records for strikeouts per nine innings (19.1) and fewest hits allowed per game (1.58).

Wagner was picked at No. 12 overall in the first round of the 1993 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros, and was named to seven all-star teams in his 16-year big-league career. Wagner's 422 career saves rank sixth all-time in Major League history.

Wagner was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Ferrum College in 2003, and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. He's been on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame since 2016.

Wagner has been the baseball coach at the Miller School since 2013. The Mavericks have won the last three VISAA Division II state titles.