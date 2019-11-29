Wahoo fans celebrate Commonwealth Clash win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- CBS19 Sports caught up with fans on The Corner, celebrating the Wahoos' first win over Virginia Tech in 15 years.

 
