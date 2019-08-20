Wahoos' Hall a preseason AP All-American

Cornerback Bryce Hall added one more honor heading into his senior year at Virginia -- a first-team preseason Associated Press All-American.

Hall and Stanford junior Paulson Adebo were the two cornerbacks on the first-team defense of the preseason AP All-America team, released on Tuesday. Hall led the country with 22 pass breakups as a junior last fall, earning first-team All-ACC and various second- and third-team All-America honors.

Hall has been mentioned on various preseason watch lists this summer, including the Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was also the leading vote-getter on the defense of the preseason All-ACC team.