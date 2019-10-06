Wahoos back in top 20 after weekend off

Virginia will return from its weekend off ranked as one of the top 20 college football teams in the country.

The Cavaliers checked in at No. 20 in the new Associated Press Top 25, released on Sunday. That's up three spots from last week, when the 4-1 Wahoos were at No. 23 following their 35-20 loss at Notre Dame.

UVA has now spent the past five weeks in the AP Top 25, the longest stretch for the program since the Cavaliers spent the final five weeks of the 2007 regular season nationally ranked. This year's team peaked at No. 18 two weeks ago, leading into the loss at Notre Dame.

UVA also climbed three spots to No. 19 in the latest coaches poll on Sunday. The Wahoos have spent the past four weeks in those rankings.

UVA (2-0) travels to Miami for Friday's Coastal Division matchup as the only team in the division yet to lose an ACC game.