Wahoos bounce back with shutout win

After suffering their first loss of the season on Friday, (6) Virginia field hockey returned home to host Yale, shutting out the Bulldogs 3-0.

The Caveliers were dominant offensively -- they were able to keep play in the Bulldog half for the majority of the first half. Yale would not record a shot until the 4th quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Cato Geusgens recorded her first goal of the season on a penalty kill, finding the back of the goal from the circle.

Geusgens would pick up another goal on a similar play in the 4th quarter on a penalty corner.

In the final minutes of play, Laura Janssen found Peyton Tollakson in front of the goal, who was able to push it through the Yale defense.

Virginia beats Yale 3-0 and advances to 5-1 on the season. Next, the Wahoos travel to New York to face Syracuse on Friday.