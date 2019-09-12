Wahoos close out homestand with win over Tribe

Virginia closed out their seven-game homestand to start the season with an 8-1 win over William & Mary as the Wahoos remain unbeaten (7-0).

The Cavaliers got off to a hot start with two quick goals from Rebecca Jarrett in the first seven minutes to lead 2-0. After the Tribe scored to make it 2-1, only the Wahoos second goal allowed of the season, Claire Constant and Meghan McCool each scored to bring the score to 4-1 at the half.

In the second half, Taryn Torres scored on a penalty kick created by McCool to go ahead 5-1. After the rain opened up, so did the Wahoos with two goals from Ashlynn Serepca to bookend Sydney Zandi's first goal of the season.

Michaela Moran picked up the win in goal, her first of the season.

(4) Virginia will close out non-conference play on Sunday with their first road game at (8) Penn State.