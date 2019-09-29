Wahoos drop in polls after first loss

Despite Saturday's loss at Notre Dame, Virginia is still ranked as one of the top 25 college football teams in the country.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers fell five spots to No. 23 in the new Associated Press Top 25, and four spots to No. 22 in the latest coaches poll. UVA heads into its first bye week at 4-1 after Saturday's 35-20 loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

Notre Dame climbed one spot to No. 9 in the new AP poll on Sunday, but held steady at No. 10 in the latest coaches poll.

UVA has spent the past four weeks ranked in the AP top 25, the longest streak for the program since 2007, when the Wahoos were nationally ranked for the final five weeks of the regular season. The Cavaliers are ranked in the coaches poll for a third straight week.

Saturday's loss in South Bend began a stretch of four road trips over the Cavaliers' next five games. After this weekend's open date, UVA will travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Friday, October 11.