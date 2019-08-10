Wahoos expected to select jersey numbers tomorrow

The Wahoos’ recent tradition of selecting jersey numbers is expected to happen tomorrow night, first reported in Jeff White’s training camp notebook.

This tradition, beginning when Bronco Mendenhall took over as head coach in 2016, puts the power of order selection in the players’ hands. The players decide the order of jersey number selection based on work put in throughout the offseason and commitment to the program.

Throughout camp so far, the ‘Hoos have been wearing blank jerseys.

This year, there will be a new number one pick, as running back Jordan Ellis was selected to choose his number first in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Last year was Ellis’ senior season, as was defensive back Juan Thornhill, who chose second.