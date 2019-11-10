Wahoos face first loss in 2OT ACC Championship thriller

Top-ranked women's soccer came into the ACC Championship game undefeated, but faced their first loss of the season in a double overtime loss to (3) North Carolina.

The Tar Heels got on the board early after Maycee Bell buried a header goal off of a corner kick in the 6th minute.

In the 68th minute, Virginia picked up the equalizer when Diana Ordonez drilled in a deflected shot.

The game would head into a second overtime period, after no goal was scored in the first.

In the 102nd minute, Alessia Russo got a long ball and found the back of the net past Michaela Moran, in at keeper after Laurel Ivory left the game with an injury.

Tar Heels win 2-1 and the ACC Championship trophy,

Virginia will find out their seeding in the NCAA tournament on Monday afternoon.