Wahoos fall at home to Liberty in straight sets

Liberty held off some late Virginia rallies in each set to leave Memorial Gymnasium with a 3-0 win in volleyball on Tuesday evening.

The Wahoos (3-4) were within 23-22 in each of the first two sets before the Flames (4-2) were able to finish off those two victories. The third set wound up in extra points after another UVA rally tied it 24-24. The Wahoos led a few times in extra points before the Flames closed out a 30-28 win to seal the victory.

Liberty's Amelia Johnson led both teams with 18 kills, while Casey Goodwin added another 13 for the Flames. Jelena Novakovic led the Wahoos with 10 kills, while a pair of Cavaliers -- Mattison Matthews with six, and Christine Jarman with five -- set new career highs in blocks.

UVA's Kelsey Miller led all players with 17 digs.