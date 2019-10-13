Wahoos fall out of both national polls

A second straight loss has knocked Virginia out of the national rankings.

On Sunday, UVA fell out of the top 25 of both the Associated Press and coaches polls. The Wahoos spent last week at No. 19 in the AP rankings and No. 20 in the coaches poll, but dropped to 4-2 on the season with Friday’s 17-9 loss at Miami.

UVA had spent the previous five weeks ranked in the AP poll, and four weeks in the coaches poll. The Cavaliers peaked at No. 18 in both polls before losing 35-20 at Notre Dame on September 28.

UVA hosts Duke on Saturday. Both teams are currently part of a three-way tie with North Carolina for first place in the ACC Coastal Division at 2-1 in the conference.