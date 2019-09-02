Wahoos get 'Battle for the DMV' win

One of the most historic rivalries in college soccer battled in the nation's capital Monday night.

This was the 81st meeting between (12) Virginia and (1) Maryland. The defending national champion Terps came into the 'Battle for the DMV' unbeaten in the prior six matchups.

The 'Hoos came out strong offensively in the first half, beginning with six shots on net. In the 21st minute, Daniel Steedman's shot was deflected over to Nathaniel Crofts, who drilled in the first goal of the match.

Just a minute and a half later, the Caveliers took control once again as Crofts intercepted the Terps. He would set up sophomore Daryl Dike to bury another goal.

Defensively, the 'Hoos limited the Terps to just five shots compared to their 11.

Virginia's 2-0 win was the first win over Maryland since 2011. The Cavaliers improved to 30-40-10 all-time and 12-15-6 under George Gelnovatch against Maryland.