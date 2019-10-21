Wahoos just outside preseason AP top 10

Virginia will begin defense of its first-ever NCAA championship in men's basketball ranked No. 11 in the country.

The Wahoos checked in at No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press top 25 that came out on Monday. UVA is fourth among ACC teams in the preseason poll, behind Duke (No. 4), Louisville (No. 5) and North Carolina (No. 9).

This is the seventh time in the last nine seasons that UVA will open a season nationally ranked. Last year's team began the year at No. 5, and finished the season with a 35-3 record and the program's first national title after beating Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in April's NCAA championship game.

UVA must replace the top three scorers from last season's team, after guards De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy all bypassed the rest of their college careers to enter June's NBA Draft.