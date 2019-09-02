Wahoos look for ways to improve after win

Bronco Mendenhall is a self-described perfectionist at heart.

So while Virginia's football coach told reporters on Monday that he was "really pleased" with his team's performance in Saturday's season-opening 30-14 win at Pitt, Mendenhall also conceded that the Wahoos left plenty of room for improvement with their play.

"I'm thrilled about our win, and I'm so happy for our team, and they accomplished something in terms of this chart of unbroken growth that hadn't been done here for a while," Mendenhall said at his weekly news conference.

"Now when I go to my ideal standard a level of football, we have a significant amount of work to do, with urgency - not only for the future, but for this game," Mendenhall said. "And it's a delicate balance, because I want them to know how thrilled I am for their success, but also, I pointed out to them and showed areas that needed attention, and it's not hard for them to see."

Mendenhall also pointed out that the Wahoos don't have as much time to make those improvements this week. UVA's home opener is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Scott Stadium against William and Mary -- and former Virginia football coach Mike London. It will be the first time the program has faced a former coach since a 24-0 road win at Navy -- coached by Bill Elias -- in 1968.

With last weekend's win, UVA took an early lead in the race for the ACC Coastal Division. The Wahoos were one of just two teams from the division to win its opener, along with North Carolina. Virginia was the only team from the Coastal to open by beating a conference opponent.

UVA kept Pitt off the board for three of Saturday's four quarters. Both of the Panthers' touchdowns came in the second, giving Pitt a one-point lead at the half. UVA out-scored the Panthers 17-0 after halftime, forcing a pair of turnovers defensively while putting together two five-play scoring drives offensively.

"The defense, obviously we wanted a shutout, and we could have easily had it," defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said on Monday. "And for the offense, it's a great way to start with (30) points. And just to have that start and that spark in the first game, it gives us a lot of hope for what we can do."

"There's always ways to get better," said wide receiver Joe Reed. "After reviewing the film, seeing all the plays that could have been potentially better. Points that we left out there. So that was definitely a great win for us, but moving forward, that's exactly what we have to do is move forward and progress."