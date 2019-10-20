Wahoos punch in sixth-straight shutout

The top-ranked women's soccer program returned to Klockner Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season, kicking it off with a 3-0 win over Notre Dame.

Prior to kickoff, the team honored seniors Phoebe McClernon, Meghan McCool, Zoe Morse and Courtney Petersen on Senior Day.

Senior McCool broke through in the 39th minute of play off of a cross from Courtney Petersen. This was McCool's 10th goal of the season and her second consecutive game scoring the game winner.

In the second half, Diana Ordonez and Rebecca Jarrett both contributed to the scoring, bringing Virginia to a 3-0 lead. Ordonez now has a team-leading 13 goals.

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory recorded her 10th clean sheet of the season in the shutout. The Irish would not have a shot after the 14th minute of action.

This win marks the 'Hoos six straight shutout, as they continue in ACC play at home, hosting (14) Louisville on Thursday night.