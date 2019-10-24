Wahoos remain unbeaten after 7th straight shutout

(1) Virginia held (12) Louisville to just one shot on goal and Meghan McCool finished with two goals to give the Wahoos a 3-0 win to remain unbeaten.

The Cavaliers opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after Rebecca Jarrett laid off a pass for McCool to finish to give Virginia a 1-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, McCool added to her goal tally after Diana Ordonez found her in transition to make it 2-0. Sydney Zandi capped the Wahoos scoring efforts after pouncing on a loose ball in the box to make it 3-0 with just six seconds remaining.

McCool now sits third in the ACC with 12 goals on the season, one behind teammate Diana Ordonez who is tied for the conference lead.

Virginia also notched their seventh straight shutout, all coming in ACC play, with their last goal allowed coming more than a month ago.

With the win, the Cavaliers are now tied for second in the ACC on points with Florida State at 18, four points behind North Carolina. Virginia closes their home schedule on Sunday against Boston College before facing Syracuse next Thursday in their regular season finale.