Wahoos snap 15-year streak with win over Hokies

The Commonwealth Clash has been skewed to Virginia Tech for more than a decade; after 15 years, Virginia wins 39-30.

Virginia Tech's 15-year win streak had been the longest in the nation between rival programs.

In the first half, Bryce Perkins lead the Wahoos offensively, including a 67-yard touchdown run to put them up 13-3 going into the half.

The Hokies responded to start the second half, with a 75-yard touchdown opening drive in five plays.

The remainder of regulation became a back and forth battle. Tied 30-30 at 1:23 in the 4th quarter, Brian Delaney broke the stalemate with a 48-yard field goal.

With this win, Virginia (9-4) also clinches first place in the ACC Coastal Division and a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.