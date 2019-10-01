Wahoos soccer takes No. 1 spot in men's and women's rankings

For the first time in the same week, both Virginia soccer programs have been named the number one teams in NCAA soccer.

This is the third-straight week the women's program has been named to the number one spot, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll. They are now 9-0-2 after defeating Virginia Tech and drawing with Duke this past week.

The men's program climbs the polls from a previous number three spot, after wins against NC State and Western Michigan this past week. Virginia is just one of four unbeaten or untied men's collegiate programs.

Both teams' goalkeepers also picked up conference honors this week. Laurel Ivory and Colin Shutler were both named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. This is both goalkeeper's second time being honored this season.

Colin Shutler has only allowed one goal through the first eight games of the Wahoos' season: the fewest in program history.