Wahoos struggled on trips to the red zone

The Wahoos came off the bye week hungry for a win, after falling to Notre Dame on the road. Virginia's offense wasn't able to put together a touchdown in last night's game in Miami.

The Hoos marched their way inside the Miami 25-yard line six times, ad the red zone three of those times, but were not able to convert any of those drives into a touchdown.

They had to settle for field goals to get their nine points on the board.

After the game, the offense seemed to know how important those trips are within the 20.

"Red zone, we got to score in the red zone, that's plain and simple," said senior quarterback Bryce Perkins. "We had multiple drives to the red zone and not a single touchdown, so that's on us, that's on our offense. Our defense did their job holding them and we didn't do ours."

"I thought we did a good job preparing, I thought coach had a good plan coming forward," said junior wide receiver Terrell Jana. "As y'all saw between the 20 we moved the ball well. They're a good team and I think our red zone just need to get higher execution, better communication. As wide receivers, myself, just get open quicker for the quarterback."

"Moving the ball to that point seemed to be in our favor throughout the course of the game," said head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Once it got into (the red zone) again there were two opportunities that we didn't capitalize on and that ended up being the difference."