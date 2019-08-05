Wahoos want Perkins to be a more "aggressive" leader

One of the biggest lessons for Bryce Perkins in year one as the quarterback at Virginia was learning how to lead communicate with each teammate.

"Everybody is not the same and if you want to get the most out of a guy or you want to get the fullest potential," Perkins said, "You got to know what guy how are they easiest led, how can you relay a message to them."

Perkins became a known commodity in the ACC after accounting for 2,680 passing yards and 923 yards on the ground with 34 touchdowns combined. But while the senior quarterback lead with his play last season, Coach Bronco Mendenhall said it is Perkins vocal leadership that could change things for the Cavaliers.

"For our team to advance and have a stronger result than we did a year ago, his leadership will have to advance as well," Mendenhall said of his senior signal caller.

Over the off-season Perkins has found news ways to make sure he is healthy by taking of his arm and shoulder to avoid the fatigue he faced towards the end of last season. Teammates like Hasise Dubois say he has also found the right ways to communicate to get the best out of everyone.

"Sometimes he has to get on me, sometimes he doesn't. Basically every time we hit the field we clock in and we try to get better every day, get our communication better, work and do our job."

While Perkins says he expects an expanded offense after spending another off-season working with coaches, Mendenhall says the biggest change needs to be how he leads his teammates.

"The expectations coming from him to our team will have to be more assertive and more aggressive and more straight-froward than it was a year ago."