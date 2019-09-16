Wahoos want to put emotional FSU win in past

Cam Akers getting stopped inside the 5-yard-line as time expired. Students and other fans spilling onto the field to celebrate the Cavaliers' dramatic last-second victory. Virginia's latest memorable victory at home against Florida State will be remembered for years.

But it won't be talked about much this week at the McCue Center.

"Saturday night was pretty crazy. Just to see that wall of students coming in. But I think we're past it," UVA offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeier said Monday. "I mean, it was a big win. It was a big culture win. But, a win's a win, and we're just on to the next."

"Yeah, I think the staff and the team and maybe the community are tired today. Which, how could you not be?" said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "But we value the process, and we know exactly what the process has to look like."

That last-second stop on Saturday night preserved a 31-24 UVA victory, getting the Wahoos to 3-0 for the first time since 2005. It also put the Cavaliers alone atop the ACC Coastal Division standings with a 2-0 conference record.

The UVA program hasn't started 4-0 since 2004. This year's team can change that at home on Saturday night against Old Dominion. As of Monday afternoon, the Wahoos were an early 30 1/2-point favorite in their first-ever meeting against ODU.

Mendenhall has praised the maturity his team has played with through the season's first three games. Moving on from an emotional win like Saturday's will be another test of that maturity, according to UVA senior defensive end Richard Burney.

"The first thing after our meeting today is focusing on ODU. Doing what we have to do to win that game," Burney said. "It is different. The culture's changing. Like coach said, we are maturing. We're not where we want to be yet but we're heading in the right direction."

Junior outside linebacker Rob Snyder said the Cavaliers' coaches do a good job in meetings on Monday mornings of resetting the team's attention on how they can continue improving.

"Granted, they are excited and grateful for what we've done. But they've come back and they point out all the little things that we didn't do," Snyder said. "So it humbles you and it makes you feel like there is still a lot more work to do for the next game."

"I think the team matter-of-factly knows that Monday is Monday, and this is the next game, and we've already moved on. And have to," Mendenhall said. "And so that's the reality, and tomorrow will be a difficult practice. It'll be very hard, very challenging."