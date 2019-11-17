Wahoos win in overtime to advance to Final Four

Annie McDonough's golden goal in overtime sends (4) Virginia past Maryland 1-0 and into the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

After a slow start in the first-half, the Cavaliers went on the attack in the second-half with Virginia out-shooting Maryland 12-2. The Wahoos appeared to have the game-winner in the fourth quarter from McDonough, but the goal was waived off after review.

The game went to overtime scoreless, where Rachel Robinson's shot was deflected in for the golden goal by McDonough to give Virginia a 1-0 win.

The Cavaliers advance to the NCAA semifinals for the fifth time in program history and the first since 2010. Virginia will take on Princeton on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C. at 3:45 p.m.

Defending champion and unbeaten North Carolina will face Boston College on the other side of the bracket in a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship.