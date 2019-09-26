Wahoos win top-20 Commonwealth Clash to stay unbeaten

(1) Virginia gets second-half goals from Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez to lift the Wahoos to a 2-0 victory over (16) Virginia Tech in a battle of unbeaten teams.

After a scoreless first half, McCool scored the opener after Ashlynn Serepca intercepted the pass and found McCool for goal. The Wahoos added to the lead 14 minutes later, when Ordonez scored in her first game back from injury after missing three games and on her birthday.

Laurel Ivory picked up her fifth clean sheet of the season as Virginia beat a ranked-opponent for the fourth time in four tries this season.

The win gives Virginia an early 1-0 lead in the Commonwealth Clash. The Wahoos are back at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. to host (10) Duke.