Wahoos won't have Ivory for postseason run

If the Virginia women's soccer team can make a run to the College Cup this postseason, the Wahoos will have to do it without their All-ACC goalkeeper.

Junior Laurel Ivory will miss the postseason after getting injured in the Sunday's loss to North Carolina in the ACC title game, UVA head coach Steve Swanson said on Wednesday. The Wahoos open NCAA Tournament play against Radford at 7 p.m. Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

Ivory was a third-team All-ACC selection earlier this month. Her .308 goals-against average ranks second in the ACC, while her five shutouts are tied for second-most in the league and her .824 save percentage ranks fourth.

Sophomore Michaela Moran will take over in net for the Wahoos for their postseason run. Moran has a 1.29 goals-against average and .714 save percentage in five appearances this season. She made one save and faced four shots in 17 minutes after taking over for Ivory in UVA's double-overtime loss to Carolina on Sunday.

"One of the key pieces of the team is that we are a team. And that they've fought for each other all year. And I expect that they'll rally for Michaela but they'll fight for Laurel as well," Swanson said on Wednesday. "I think Laurel has gotten us, has done an exceptional job this year and has gotten us to this point. So now it's us to continue it, and to keep it going. And I think we're very focused on that."

UVA enters Saturday's NCAA opener as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the bracket. Virginia has advanced to the NCAA's Round of 16 in each of the past 14 postseasons.

"I think that's a part of growing. We've lost some players. Laurel going down. We continue to grow as a team," Swanson said. "And we've got to have others step up. And I think this team's been built for that. And I think the players themselves have a lot of belief in one another, so we're going to have to carry that through."