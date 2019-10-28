Wahoos wrap up regular-season home slate with win

The six-ranked field hockey team played their last regular season game on Turf Field, edging out Liberty in the final minutes of play.

With 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, a scrum of Cavalier players worked to score, and freshman Lauren Janssen was able to push it through for the only goal of the game. This was Janssen's six of the season, and her third game-winning goal.

Virginia had 14 shots while Liberty was held to six. Only two of the Flames' shots were on goal. Lauren Hausheer picked up her sixth shutout of the season.

The Wahoos also honored Erin Shanahan, Anzel Viljoen, Colleen Norair and Catesby Willis on Senior Night.

To conclude their regular season, (6) Virginia will travel to play Wake Forest on Friday before beginning their ACC tournament and postseason runs.