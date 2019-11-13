Warriors honor a pair on Signing Day

Bailey Wood said on Wednesday that playing college soccer had been her dream since she was four years old. So signing her letter of intent with College of Charleston was a big weight off the Western Albemarle High School senior's back.

"It's a huge relief," the goalkeeper said shortly after a brief signing ceremony at Western on Wednesday. "It's pretty exciting, because the recruiting process is pretty stressful. So to be able to finally sign and know that I'm going to college soon, it's a big relief."

Wood had been committed to Charleston since January.

She was one of two Western seniors honored for signing with college programs on Wednesday. The other was Lilly Argenbright, who will continue her rowing career -- and study pre-med -- at North Carolina.

"I mean, it's really exciting," said Argenbright, who had been committed to UNC since last spring. "I couldn't have asked for a better team, and a better coach to accept me into their family, and just take me along for the ride."