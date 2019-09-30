William Monroe volleyball player finding her voice

Moving schools junior year of high school can be intimidating for some. But for WIlliam Monroe’s Mckenna Donahue, she's embracing it as a chance to make a name for herself.

"Singing is really a great way to express myself and it really puts me in a happy place," said junior volleyball player McKenna Donahue.

It takes confidence to sing the National Anthem before stepping onto the court.

"It's really nice to be able to sing before a game, you know, let out some nerves," said Donahue.

Mckenna just moved to William Monroe this year, and immediately got a family in the Dragons volleyball team.

“You couldn't ask for a better group of girls to welcome someone new,” said assistant volleyball coach Erin Lam.

This isn't McJenna's first move to a new school. Patriotism runs in the Donohue family.

"My dad is in the Coast Guard so we move around a lot. And moving here, I knew I was gonna have to put myself out there a little bit,” said Donahue.

On her second day of volleyball practice...

"She came up to us and said, you know I can sing the National Anthem," said Lam.

And she showed off her voice, on the spot.

"She started belting out in the middle of practice and it was the most beautiful sound," said Lam.

"It was chills like she would start singing we'd be like ‘woah we haven't heard that before,’ cause we've never really had anyone in our program be able to sing," said head volleyball coach Leah Wimmer.

For McKenna, the high school gym doesn't intimidate her.

"I've actually sang the National Anthem at the March for Life in 2017, which was in front of about 300,00 people," said Donahue.

And now, she kicks off every home game with her belt.

"It hyped the student section up, it hyped us up and the coaches. It was just a great way to start the game," said junior volleyball captain Lexi Clark.

The Dragons back her up with full support.

"When they're hugging her and celebrating her success we were just like so so proud, cause that's ultimately what we want our program to be about," said Wimmer

McKenna hopes her confidence can be an example for others.

"When you're confident with yourself, people then look at you and they say 'oh wow she's confident with herself, so I'm gonna be, I'm gonna surround myself with people like that,'" said Donahue.