William Monroe's Apple ready to play college hoops

William Monroe basketball player Martha Apple signed her letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Thomas Jefferson University.

Apple also has an interest in fashion, and decided on Thomas Jefferson because of their strong Fashion Marketing and Management major, which she plans to pursue.

"This school is just a great combination of both and it couldn't have been a better fit for me," said Apple.

Apple is eager to begin playing as a Ram and contributing to the basketball program:

"I'm totally looking forward to meeting all my teammates and just kind of seeing what we can do together," said Apple.