Willoughby career night leads Wahoos to opening win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Senior Jocelyn Willoughby lead Virginia with a career-high 31 points as the Cavaliers opened the season with an 84-60 win over Bucknell.

The Wahoos got out to the early lead and never trailed thanks to a three-pointer from redshirt freshman Amandine Toi, her first points of her career after missing her first two seasons with knee injuries. Toi finished with 11 points and a game-high 6 assists.

Willoughby's offense lead the Cavaliers throughout the night, going 9-15 from the field and making 10-11 from the free throw line. Willoughby is the first UVA player to score 30 points in a game since current Virginia assistant Monica Wright scored 34 against Green Bay in 2010. The senior guard also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Lisa Jablonowki also finished in double-figures for the Wahoos with 16 points. Virginia also got solid contributions from true freshmen Kylie Kornegay-Lucas and Carole Miller finishing with seven and nine points, respectively.

Virginia was without senior guard Dominique Toussaint, who was suspended for the game due to a violation of team rules.

The Cavaliers now head on a two-game road trip to Coach Tina Thompson's alma mater Southern California and then travel to face Cal State Northridge.

 
