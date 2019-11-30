Willoughby leads Wahoos to win over Dukes

Virginia kicked off the Cavalier Classic with a 55-49 comeback win over James Madison.

The Wahoos got off to a hot start, going on a 19-0 run in the first quarter. The Dukes would respond with a run of their own, ending the third quarter up 39-35.

In the fourth quarter, Virginia's offense exploded, lead by Jocelyn Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby, who helped the Cavaliers pull ahead in the final three minutes of regulation

Willoughby scored 26 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. This was Willoughby's third double-double of the season.

Virginia will play (11) UCLA on Sunday afternoon.

