Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville woman hiking Appalachian Trail to raise money for homeless
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kim Grover is going the extra mile for those in need. She's hiking the Appalachian Trail and raising money for the homeless.
"If I have to give up, I've got a home in Charlottesville I can come back to," she said. "But there are people right there in Charlottesville who don't have homes.”
Grover set out on a journey to hike for homes.
"It will take me right around six months,” she said.
The expedition takes her along the entire Appalachian Trail, starting in Georgia.
"It is just something that has been in the back of my mind for a lot of years,” said Grover.
But Grover has a purpose. She's going months without a home to raise funds for those who need one in Charlottesville. And she's braving the elements along the way.
"We have had three nights of some freezing weather,” Grover recalled.
Supporters can pledge per mile.
"A penny, a nickel, a dime, a quarter, 50 cents, or a dollar. Or you can choose,” she explained.
The funds go directly to the Haven and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, two organizations working to end homelessness in Charlottesville.
Her journey required a lot of preparation.
"You're going to be spending six months with a lot of stuff on your back and so how do you be really, really efficient about what that stuff is,” Grover said.
And though she's doing it alone, she says she's already met some incredible people along the way.
Grover says her hike is proof that one person can make a difference.
"If I hike the whole trail, which is 2,193 miles, I will have earned $16,600 as of now,” she said.
If you're interested in pledging to donate, click here.
