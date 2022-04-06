Louisa County teacher running to teach lessons beyond the classroom
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One Louisa County teacher is going the distance to support students.
Louisa County High School teacher Katharine Fletcher is running with resilience as COVID-19 put a hold on the annual Lion Pride Run.
This is the high school's sixth year hosting this event, which was canceled last year.
On Monday morning, students and staff cheered on and created posters for Fletcher as she took off running.
She is running 105 miles to Washington, D.C. to raise money for scholarships for seniors at Louisa County High School.
Fletcher has raised more than $70,000 over the years, which has helped 25 seniors go to college. This year, she's hoping to raise $50,000.
"Louisa County is a wonderful place and I love these kids and I'm excited to go out there and support them with this run," Fletcher said.
Her run was canceled last year due to the pandemic. High school senior Savannah Goodwin says it has been a challenge for her classmates to overcome.
"We're struggling too. It just shows her empathy with that, and it's great to see a teacher understand that and then do something about it," Goodwin said.
Superintendent Doug Straley says it's a lesson that goes beyond the classroom.
"Not every day does someone run to the Capitol, a hundred plus miles away. We're just so blessed to have her here with our students each and every day," he said.
Step by step, Fletcher says she wants students to know they have infinite potential.
"Even though sometimes I think we forget that or doubt ourselves, so really, I'm hoping that they can see that they can do perhaps more in whatever road they're going to travel in life," she said.
During her run, Fletcher will be livestreamed through a GPS tracker.
If you want to donate to her cause click here.